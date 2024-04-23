Bribery charges against Anil Antony: Nandakumar releases evidence

New Delhi: With only three days left for the general elections, T G Nandakumar – known popularly as Dallal Nandakumar – on Tuesday released evidence against Pathanamthitta NDA candidate Anil Antony to prove his bribery charges against the BJP leader.



At a press conference in New Delhi, Nandakumar released a few photographs of his meeting with Anil Antony at a hotel. He claimed that Anil's loyalist Andrews Antony handed him a visiting card as part of the deal.

The self-styled power broker claimed that he had sought Anil's help to get a lawyer appointed as the Central Bureau of Investigation's standing counsel in the Kerala High Court in 2015. He accused Anil, son of former Kerala chief minister AK Antony, of taking Rs 25 lakh from him after promising the appointment.

Nandakumar raised the bribery allegations on first April 14. Rubbishing the allegations, Anil had then criticised Dallal for the 'baseless charges'.

Nandakumar told reporters that he has sent a legal notice to Anil and BJP state president K Suredran for defaming him in public. “Surendran called me a thief. Anil also repeated this,” said Nandakumar.

When reporters questioned whether the revelations were a public stunt ahead of the elections, Nandakumar said he would release more evidence against Anil after the general elections.

During the press meet, Nandakumar also alleged that BJP leader Sobha Surendran swindled Rs 10 lakh from him over a property deal. “BJP's crowd-puller candidate had taken Rs 10 lakh from me. But I never got it back. This amount was transferred to BJP leader Shoba Surendran's bank account. Her name in the bank account is Shobana Surendran,” he claimed. He showed a copy of the bank slip to substantiate his argument.

According to Nandakumar, Shoba Surendran sought money from him in lieu of her land in Thrissur. Though no agreement was signed, Nandakumar said he paid Rs 10 lakh as advance for the deal on January 4, 2023. 'Dallal' claimed that when he visited the place in Thrissur, he found out that two people had also paid money for the plot.