“What has the Congress done in the last 70 years? We have protected democracy and we protected the Constitution, because of which you (Narendra Modi) are here as the Prime Minister,” said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday.

He was addressing a UDF rally at Sulthan Bathery in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, from where Rahul Gandhi is contesting.

“Modi always tells people, 'My guarantee is perfect'. Modiji, where are the 2 crore jobs you guaranteed each year? Now there should be 20 crore jobs,” Kharge said. “I will bring back all black money. The Congress people looted the country. I will bring Rs 15 lakh to each account. Where is that Rs 15 lakh? Modi said he would double the income of farmers... Both Modi and (Amit) Shah are telling lies. They are liars,” Kharge said.

Referring to the hostile attitude of Prime Minister Modi towards the Nehru family, Kharge asked: “What have they done? After 1989, nobody from their family has become the prime minister, chief minister or any other minister,” Kharge said. “Modi attacks them because he is afraid of Rahul Gandhi, he is afraid of Priyanka Gandhi, he is afraid of Sonia Gandhi, and he is afraid of you, the people who stood with the democracy, people who stood with the Constitution.”

Kharge claimed that PM Modi has collected Rs 13,000 crore in donations through electoral bonds, but has frozen the accounts of Congress. “We are unable to draw around Rs 135 crores we had collected from our workers,” he said.

Kharge said Modi branded 25 opposition leaders as corrupt but accorded them a red-carpet welcome in his party. “They have come out clean after they have gone through the washing machine operated by Modi and Amit Shah. We have heard of washing machines cleaning clothes, but here is a washing machine that cleans human beings,” Kharge said mockingly.