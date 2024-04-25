Wayanad: When Kerala is gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls, the police seized over 1500 kits carrying essential items allegedly taken for distributing to voters at Bathery here. The cops confiscated the vehicle that took the kits on Wednesday around 7 pm during a lightning inspection based on a tip-off.

Bathery police said that the vehicle would be handed over to the flying squad. Though the lorry driver claimed that he was not informed about the destination, UDF and LDF alleged that BJP ordered it for distribution to voters in colonies. But the BJP rubbished this allegation. Apart from Bathery, plans to distribute free kits were suspected in Kalpetta and Mananthavady areas too.



MLA T Siddique argued that BJP's local leaders booked essential items to distribute over 3000 kits in tribal colonies.

A kit worth Rs 279 carried items such as one-kilo sugar, 250 g tea, 50 g coconut oil, biscuit, rusk, washing powder, bath soap etc. Meanwhile, around 33 kits carried items including betel leaves, areca nut, lime and tobacco.

When police seized these kits, another report claimed that hundreds of kits were prepared at a supermarket in Mananthavady. Congress workers camped in front of this supermarket. Police reportedly confiscated around 10 kits from here. The flying squad of police raided a wholesale shop's godown amid allegations of free kit distribution. Manorama News reported that though no kit was seized from there, the officials have collected crucial CCTV visuals proving the allegations. It is learnt that a riotous situation is prevailing in the area.

In Wayanad, BJP is fielding its state president K Surendran against LDF's Annie Raja and UDF's Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabhe polls.