Kayamkulam youth 'Podimon' held with MDMA

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 25, 2024 12:03 AM IST
L-R: The accused Anwar Shah (Podimon) and the MDMA seized from him. Photos: Special arrangement

Alappuzha: A 30-year-old man from Kayamkulam was arrested with 30 gram MDMA at the Cheravally L P School Junction on Wednesday.

Anwar Shah (Podimon), son of Abdul Saleem, was arrested by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Kayamkulam Police.

According to the police, Shah was held a few times for selling the drug locally after procuring it from Bengaluru but this is the largest quantity seized from him.

RELATED ARTICLES

A team of anti-narcotic officers led by DySP B Pankajakshan and a team from the Kayamkulam Police led by DySP Ajaynath led the operation. The team also comprised CI Sudheer, SI Hashim, SCPOs Reji, Sunil, and CPOs Binu and Feroz. The DANSAF unit has been holding a tight vigil in the area as part of election protocol.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA