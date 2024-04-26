Man collapses, dies after voting at Ottapalam in Palakkad

Palakkad: A man collapsed and died after casting his vote at Vani Vilasini in Chunangad, Ottapalam here on Friday. The deceased Chandran (68) hailed from Modernkattil in Chunangad.

Though rushed to the Ottapalam taluk hopsital, he was declared dead on arrival. Palakkad had recorded a high temperature of 40 degree Celsius on Thursday.

Polling began at 7am in all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala on Friday. Sitting Congress MP V K Sreekandan is competing against LDF's A Vijayaraghavan and BJP's C Krishnakumar in Palakkad.