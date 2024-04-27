Kerala’s voter turnout drops by 7.04%, Pathanamthitta records lowest

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite heightened political fervour and anticipation about the general elections for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, the process concluded on Friday with a notable decrease in voter turnout. The latest figures show a significant drop from the 77.84 per cent polling rate of 2019 elections down to 70.80 per cent - a 7.04 per cent points reduction - around 800,000 fewer votes cast.



Pathanamthitta witnessed the most substantial decline, with a 10.95 per cent decrease in elector participation. Several factors including the escalating temperature, which soared above 40 degrees Celsius, have contributed to the lower turnout. Economic challenges have had an impact on both campaigning and voter participation. Additionally, a trend of migration for employment and educational opportunities—in particular from the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta—is also a contributing factor, affecting the constituencies of Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Mavelikkara the most. Reports indicate that over 33 per cent of middle-class families in Kerala have at least one member who has migrated.

Kerala has around 2.77 crore registered voters, and 194 candidates contested this time from the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Two union ministers, most of the current MPs, a state minister, three actors and a few MLAs are among the candidates who tried their political luck this time in Kerala, which saw intense and aggressive poll campaigns by the CPI(M)-led ruling LDF, Congress-headed UDF, and the BJP-led NDA. Polling was carried out amidst tight security arrangements, which included the deployment of over 66,000 security personnel and live monitoring of the election process by an extensive webcasting system.

Voting began at 7 am after a mock poll was carried out by casting votes in favour of all candidates, including NOTA, listed on an electronic voting machine (EVM). However, during the day, technical glitches and breakdowns in EVMs as well as instances of bogus voting were reported from several booths in the state, leading to long delays which in turn resulted in huge queues towards the end of the day.

(With PTI inputs)