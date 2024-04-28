Autorickshaw driver found hacked to death in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 28, 2024 10:41 AM IST Updated: April 28, 2024 10:43 AM IST
Representational image: Canva

Kozhikode: An autorickshaw driver was hacked to death at Vellayil in Kozhikode early on Sunday. The victim, identified as Srikanth (47), was a native of Gandhiroad.
He was found on the roadside while his auto was discovered on the opposite side of the road. The police suspect that a person in his vehicle attacked Srikanth.

The motive for the murder is still unclear, cops said. Another person, who was found intoxicated and asleep in the autorickshaw, has been taken into custody.

A woman from Vellayil, who was going to a nearby temple, found Sreekanth in a pool of blood on the roadside. She informed his relatives and they took him to the Government General Hospital. But he was declared dead there.

Police sources said there were signs of a conflict and they found blood stains inside the vehicle. Sreekanth's car, which was set on fire two days ago, was also found nearby. Sreekanth was accused in many criminal cases including in the 2013 Prabhu Raj murder case.

