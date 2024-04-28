Row over ties with BJP was planned, orchestrated by media, UDF: EP Jayarajan

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM central committee member and LDF convener EP Jayarajan on Sunday said the controversy surrounding his alleged ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a planned and orchestrated by the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the media. He denied ever discussing politics with Prakash Javadekar, the Kerala-in-charge of the BJP.

Jayarajan told Manorama News that when he spoke about the possibility of Congress state president Sudhakaran joining the BJP, the opposition retaliated by accusing him of planning to join the saffron camp. According to Jayarajan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's remarks (that he should have be more careful) were a warning to everyone.

He accused the Congress and the media of conspiring to create controversy on the eve of the Lok Sabha elections, and chose him the scapegoat.

“It was on March 5, 2023, TG Nandakumar (more popularly known as Dallal Nandakumar), Javedakar, and a former BJP president paid an unexpected visit to my son's home in Thiruvananthapuram. I was quite surprised by their presence. When I asked them the reason for their visit, they simply said it was a casual meeting. How can I ask a former Union Minister to leave when they visit my home?” Jayarajan told to Manorama News.

He said the controversy was framed by the media along with UDF and stated that the CPM would not intervene in the matter.