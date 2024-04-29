Cleaning up campaign mess: LDF sets example in Ernakulam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 29, 2024 11:13 AM IST
LDF workers clear the walls of Ernakulam city of their election campaign materials on Sunday. Photo: Special arrangement

Kochi: Two days after the polling, for the Lok Sabha elections, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Ernakulam constituency is setting a new model for the political class. Activists of the CPM-led ruling front on Sunday started removing the LDF’s campaign materials including posters and hoardings installed across the constituency. They have also started painting afresh the compound walls used for writing campaign messages.

The LDF’s Ernakulam parliament constituency committee has decided to clear the constituency of the campaign materials used for the candidate, K J Shine, in a day or two.

“By the time the results come all the banners will be torn up and the posters decayed. It won’t look good for the constituency. Hence we have decided to remove them at the earliest. We had also promised the private parties who let us use their walls to reinstate them to the previous state after the polls. We are keeping our promise without any delay,” senior CPM leader Gopi Kottamurickal told Onmanorama.

CPM’s Shine, a school teacher and a municipal councillor, took on Congress’ incumbent MP Hibi Eden and BJP’s K S Radhakrishnan in Ernakulam. The electioneering in the constituency was noted for the noble manner in which it was done by all the contestants.

After the polling, Shine had thanked the leaders and the workers of her rival parties for running a respectful campaign devoid of disrespect and mudslinging to each other.

During the campaigning, UDF candidate Hibi had said that he had strictly instructed his party workers not to resort to any kind of defamation campaign against the woman candidate. Ernakulam constituency recorded a voter turnout of 68.29%.

