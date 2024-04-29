Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert in Palakkad on Monday in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions in several places of the district. The maximum temperature in the district is very likely to be around 41 degrees Celsius, predicted IMD. A yellow alert is sounded in Kollam and Thrissur districts as the maximum temperature touched 40 degrees Celsius.

Palakkad District collector Dr S Chithra has issued an order directing all educational institutions including professional colleges to remain shut till Thursday (May 4). Additional classes and summer classes are also restricted in the district. Strict action will be taken against the institutions that violate the order.



People who are engaged in construction, cleaning works and MNREGS workers are cautioned against working from 11 am to 3 pm as there are chances for heatstroke. Directions are also given to ensure drinking water supply in public places like hospitals.

“Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 39˚C in Kozhikode district, around 38˚C in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta & Kannur districts, around 37˚C in Ernakulam, Malappuram & Kasaragod districts and around 36˚C in Thiruvananthapuram district (3 to 5˚C above normal) during 29th April to 03rd May 2024,” reads the IMD alert.



On Sunday, two people died of heatstroke in Palakkad and Kannur. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a public health advisory as heatwave conditions can be fatal. The public is advised to stay indoors from 11 am to 3 pm and drink sufficient water. The major guidelines are as follows: