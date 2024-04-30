Man who abused 6-year-old daughter sentenced to 21 years rigorous imprisonment

Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court on Tuesday sentenced a father convicted of sexually abusing his six-year-old daughter to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment in addition to three life terms. The accused can undergo the sentences concomitantly. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 90,000. The accused will have to serve an extra year in prison if he fails to submit the amount.

"The accused has destroyed the trust that is so deeply embedded in the idea of fatherhood," Justice R Rekha said in her judgement. "A father who is supposed to protect his daughter has committed the most heinous crime. Such an act can never be condoned. By such an act, the accused has snatched away the girl's childhood. The perpetrator should be dealt with by the iron fist of the law," the Judge said.

The abuse had taken place in 2023. Since the girl's mother was working in the Gulf, she divided her time between her father's house and her grandmother's (mother's mother). The abuse had happened when the girl was with her father.

According to the girl's statement, her father used to take her to his room promising to show interesting pictures on his mobile and then inflicted pain on her. The accused had done this more than once. The child had later complained of pain in her private part to the grandmother, who promptly took the child to a hospital.

It was at the hospital that serious wounds were detected in the girl's private parts. The doctor then patiently talked to the girl and eventually drew out of her the fact that that she was abused by her father.

The three life terms were for: one, abusing the child more than once; two, abusing a child below 12 years; and three, the crime committed by parent.

The court proceedings that began March 29 was wrapped up within a month. The prosecution presented 17 witnesses and produced 19 documents. The Court had asked the District Legal Services Authority to provide compensation to the victim.