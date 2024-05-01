K Muraleedharan accuses CPM of diverting votes to BJP

Thrissur: K Muraleedharan, sitting Member of Parliament and UDF candidate for Thrissur Lok Sabha seat has come up with a strong allegation against CPM after his party found cross-voting in several places in Thrissur. He alleged that his party received reports on CPM's cross-voting in Guruvayur and Nattikka assembly constituencies under Thrissur parliamentary constituency. Taking a dig at the CPM, he argued that the ruling party diverted votes to BJP in the two constituencies. He was addressing Manorama News here on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, he claimed that UDF will not lose votes in its power centres as BJP will get LDF's votes.

“ I think LDF's vote share will decline in its major centres and BJP will get a major push with it. But we are yet to confirm the impacts of the cross-voting on Congress,” said Muraleedharan.

The Congress leader raised suspicion on the role of LDF convener EP Jayarajan in the alleged cross-voting. He argued that Jayarajan may have agreed with Javadekar to divert CPM's votes to BJP during their controversial meeting.

"Apart from Thrissur, CPM and BJP leaders entered the deal for cross-voting in other constituencies too. During this election, no clashes were reported between BJP and CPM activists. They worked in harmony. All doubts will be cleared with the results of the Lok Sabha polls," he added.

Thrissur Lok Sabha seat witnessed a triangular battle between Muraleedharan, LDF's VS Sunil Kumar and BJP's Suresh Gopi.