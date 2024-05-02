Five youths held with MDMA in Manassery, Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The Excise department has arrested five youths carrying MDMA in two different cases in Mukkom-Kunnamangalam area in Kozhikode. The squad seized 616 grams of MDMA from two youths at Manassery on Wednesday. Veluppanchalil Mubashir (24) from Kidavoor, Thamarassery and Puzhakkunnummal Ashik (34) from West Kaithappoyil, Puthuppadi were arrested in connection with the case.

The officials seized Rs. 72,500 and their mobile phones too. Cases were registered against them under the sections 22 (C), 29, 60 (3) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The Excise squad conducted a raid after an information from the Excise intelligence wing. Based on the information from the arrested duo, the team held three other persons from a rented room in Manassery. 44 grams of MDMA were seized from them.

Arayettukunnummal Habeeb Rahman (23) from Chudalamukku, Palliyarappoyil Jaffar Sadique (28) from Chelannur and Karimbappoyil Fayiz Mohammed from Elettil Vattoli were arrested by the Excise squad. The officials also seized Rs. 12500 from them. The operation was led by a joint team from Excise special squad and Excise Commissioner Squad led by Excise special squad Circle Inspector E.R. Gireesh Kumar and Excise Commissioner Squad member Shiju mon.