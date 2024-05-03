Sector-wise electricity regulation to begin in Palakkad

Palakkad: Amid the yellow alert, Palakkad is about to have a tough time as the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) is set to begin a sector-wise electricity regulation in the district. A circular released by the Palakkad deputy chief engineer states that the areas under the Palakkad Transmission Circle will experience electricity regulation between 7 pm and 1 am.

Due to the excessive power consumption following the rising temperature, there has been a situation of load exceeding the tolerable capacity in the 220 KV Madakkathara-Shoranur, 110 KV Vennakkara-Mannarkad, Shoranur-Edapal, Palakkad-Kollengode lines from 7 pm to 1 am for the past few days.

Therefore, there is a possibility of electricity regulations in the substations, including Pathirippala, Ottapalam, Shoranur, and Cherpulassery under the Palakkad Transmission Circle. The Palakkad KSEB deputy chief engineer has requested the people to cooperate by avoiding power consumption as much as possible during this time.

The KSEB has instructed the chief engineers to implement power regulations on a zonal basis in the circles where power consumption is high. The first circular in this regard has been issued.

In addition to this, the KSEB has also issued some state-wide guidelines. The main among them is that large-scale industrial establishments should reduce power consumption between 10 pm and 2 am. Commercial establishments should switch off decorative lights and advertising boards after 9 pm and domestic users are instructed to set ACs above 26 degrees.