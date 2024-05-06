Malayalam actor Kanakalatha dies at 63

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 06, 2024 10:28 PM IST Updated: May 06, 2024 10:35 PM IST
In her career spanning over four decades, Kanakalatha did over 360 films and acted with almost all the leading Mollywood superstars. Photos: Facebook

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam actor Kanakalatha passed away at her residence in Malayinkeezhu in the district on Monday after battling Parkinson's and Alzheimer's diseases. She was 63.

Last year, her sister Vijayamma disclosed Kanakalatha's illness, which manifested symptoms in 2021. In August 2022, doctors diagnosed her with dementia through an MRI scan. 

With a background in theatre, Kanakalatha acted in around 300 films and numerous TV serials. "Oru Yathramozhi," "Guru," "Kilukil Pambaram," "Parvathi Parinayam," "Thumpoli Kadappuram," "Aadyathe Kanmani," "F.I.R.," "Aakashaganga," "Aniyathipravu," "Ancharakkalyanam," "Dosth," "Mayilpeelikkavu," and "Manthramothiram," among others were some of her popular films.

Her final screen appearance was in the movie "Pookkaalam." However, due to her declining health, she had to withdraw from both movies and serials. Financial aid from the "Amma" organization and support from the film academy facilitated her medical treatment.

