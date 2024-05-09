Drivers' flash strike in Kochi BPCL halts LPG supply to seven districts

Kochi: LPG supply from the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) plant at Ambalamugal here came to a halt following the flash strike by over 200 truck drivers on Thursday.



They are protesting against the alleged physical assault on one of their colleagues. The stir disrupted the supply of 140 loads, sources said.

If the strike continues indefinitely, it will hit the LPG supply in the state. The agitators alleged that a driver named Sreekumar was brutally manhandled by a group of people following a dispute over wages for unloading the load. The incident took place at a private agency in Thrissur's Kodakara. Sreekumar was injured severely and is unable to work, protesting drivers claimed. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, they said.

The drivers began the strike at 6.30 am on Thursday. As LPG supply is an emergency service, drivers are forced to work all through the day.

Though the flash strike is continuing, the BPCL authorities have not initiated any action for conciliatory talks with the protesters. The drivers asserted that they would call off the strike only if they were assured of a peaceful and safe working environment.