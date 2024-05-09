Congress to win Vadakara and Kozhikode with huge majority: DCC president

Kozhikode: The Congress expects to win Kozhikode and Vadakara constituencies with a majority of more than 1 lakh votes, Kozhikode DCC president K Praveen Kumar has said. He also said the victory will be a fitting reply to the campaign centred on religious polarisation by the CPM.

Kicking off action against party workers who remained indifferent to the Lok Sabha election campaign in Kozhikode, KPCC member K V Subrahmanian was suspended on Wednesday. Anticipating the move, he submitted his resignation letter which was accepted by the party.

A post-election review meeting of the Congress also recommended action against G C Prasanth Kumar, President of the Congress ruled Chevayur co-operative bank. K Praveen Kumar said the party has initiated strict action against the persons who stood away from the election campaign.

''The party has accepted the resignation of the KPCC member and suspended him over the issues related to the campaign. For the Congress Party, the election time went by without any issues. Everybody stood united for the victory, though a few number of persons stood away from the campaign. We will not spare anybody who acted against the party and its candidate,'' said Praveen Kumar during a press meet held after the meeting.