Travancore Devaswom Board bans use of Arali flowers in temple offerings

Thiruvananthapuram: The Travancore Devaswom Board has announced a ban on the use of Arali flowers (Oleander) for offerings and in nivedyam (the food offered to the God as part of rituals) in temples under its jurisdiction. However, it can be used for the poojas.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Thursday, said Devaswom Board president PS Prasanth. He emphasised that the safety of devotees prompted the Board to issue the ban.



Starting tomorrow, temples under it will provide tulsi (holy basil), thechi (jungle geranium) and roses to devotees instead of Arali. Devotees have also been advised to mention their preferred flowers for offerings. However, the board clarified that Arali flowers would still be used for poojas in temples.

The death of a Haripad native Surya Surendran, who collapsed at Kochi airport, prompted a relook at the use of the Arali flowers in temple offerings. A preliminary report stated that the UK-bound nurse died from poison of Arali flowers.

The Kerala Forest Research Institute in Thrissur has confirmed the presence of a toxic element in Arali. The impact of the poison depends on the quantity that enters the body. Arali has already been banned in some temples in the state.

Guruvayur Devaswom chairman Dr VK Vijayan said the Sri Krishna temple has not been using Arali for puja or garlanding for a long time.

