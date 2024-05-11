Kerala Finance & Law dept Secretariat staff recommended compulsory computer proficiency & typing exam

Thiruvananthapuram: The work study reports on workload management in Finance and Law department have recommended mandatory training in typing using computer and examination for the staff. The report submitted by the Personnel and Administrative reforms committee notes that all the staff with more than two years left for retirement shall be given compulsory training in word processing in Malayalam and English languages.

There shall be an examination at the end of the training. Those who do not pass this exam shall be sent for training again. The process will continue until they clear the exam, the report notes. The speed fixed for Kerala government technical examination typewriting (lower) shall be taken as the basic criterion. The expert committee has concurred with the recommendation of the Personnel and Administrative reforms department (P&ARD) to provide training in typing for the staff.

The training has been recommended citing that the speed in typing has become a crucial aspect in assessing the efficiency of the staff with the implementation of e-filing system in Secretariat. Those who know typing can take part in examination without training, according to the recommendation. The officers who avail the service of confidential assistants may be exempted from compulsory training.

A similar recommendation was earlier pitched in the report pertaining to the General Administration department. In 2022, computer knowledge with processing (both Malayalam and English) with minimum speed of 15 and 20 words per minute was made as an additional condition for successful completion of probation for the posts of Assistants,clerks and similar entry level posts in the Government service including Kerala Secretariat subordinate service. The order issued in 2022 noted that P&ARD will prepare requisite syllabus, exam schedule etc for departmental examinations in this regard in consultation with the public service commission.