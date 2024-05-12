Crop damage hits Rs 246 cr in Kerala; affected farmers can now apply for compensation

SV Rajesh
Published: May 12, 2024 01:57 PM IST Updated: May 12, 2024 01:59 PM IST
This image was generated using Midjourney

Thiruvananthapuram: The agriculture in the state has faced a major setback as severe drought conditions damaged crops in acres of land in the past three months. As per the records, the state suffered a loss of Rs 246.61 crore due to crop damage.

This estimate is derived from primary figures reported through various Krishibhavans across the state since February 8. The state government, however, has not yet announced any steps regarding the disbursal of compensation to the affected farmers. Agricultural Officers have advised farmers to submit their claims through the AIMS portal of the agriculture department in the meantime.

Farmers who have taken bank loans for farming operations have been unable to repay their debts. Taking note of the situation, Agriculture Minister Prasad stated that steps were being initiated to distribute the compensation and that the magnitude of the loss suffered would be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister.

RELATED ARTICLES

Idukki most affected; lowest in Ernakulam
Idukki topped the list of districts that have suffered crop damage, with a loss worth Rs133.39 crore, followed by Palakkad with Rs 46.47 crore. Malappuram, ranking third, incurred damage worth Rs 1054 crores. Ernakulam, on the other hand, reported the lowest loss, amounting to just Rs 95.45 lakh.

According to the report, Idukki recorded crop damage in 11,428.56 hectares of land. Among the 47,367 affected farmers, 27,146 are from Idukki. Major crops in the district, including cardamom, paddy, banana, vegetables, pepper, coffee, and cocoa, suffered significant losses.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA