Patient hurls abuses, attacks doctor at Kozhikode hospital

Kozhikode: A man who was brought to a private hospital here after sustaining injuries in a car accident hurled abuses and attacked the doctor and staff. The patient attacked Dr Susmith of Holy Cross Hospital in Kodenchery. Footage of the accused trying to hit Susmith on the head with a stone had emerged. According to hospital staff, the accused was under the influence of alcohol. Kodenchery police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

The incident happened around midnight yesterday. Though the accused was administered first aid for his injuries and permitted to leave, he later came back and hurled abuses at the doctor saying he did not receive adequate treatment.

The staff used force to get him to leave the hospital. However, he was lurking outside and attacked the doctor when he came out. The CCTV footage showed the man trying to hit the doctor on his head while the latter pushed him away.