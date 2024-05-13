2 ice cream bombs explode at Kannur's Pariyaram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 13, 2024 10:39 AM IST
Kerala Police logo. Photo: Manorama Online.

Kannur: A bomb blast occurred at Ancharakandi in Pariyaram here in the wee hours of Monday. Two ice cream bombs hurled onto the road detonated around 3am. An ice cream bomb is an explosive made using an ice-cream-shaped container. Investigations are underway to apprehend the assailants.
The explosion coincides with the ongoing conflict between the CPM and BJP over the offerings made by devotees at a temple here.

Police presence was heightened in the area due to the tension. The explosion site was a few metres away from the police camp. The Chakkarakal police will engage in discussions with representatives from both parties to seek a resolution to the conflict on Monday.

