Kozhikode youth booked in domestic violence case nearly 8 days after wedding

Kozhikode: Pantheerankkavu police here on Monday registered a domestic violence case against a newlywed youth over the complaint filed by his wife's family. The accused is Rahul, a native of Pantheerankkavu.



Rahul tied the knot with the woman from Ernakulam on May 5. Manorama News reported that the woman's family noticed bruises on her body when they paid a visit to Rahul's house on Sunday as part of a ceremony. According to police, Rahul used to beat up his wife over suspicion of infidelity.

After filing the complaint, the woman left with her family announcing her separation with Rahul. She also returned her 'Thali' (mangalsutra) to her husband.