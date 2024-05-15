Kozhikode domestic violence: Human Rights Commission takes case suo motu against police

Kozhikode: The Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognizance against Pantheerankavu police on alleged lapses in handling a domestic violence complaint filed by a newly married woman.

The action follows news reports indicating that the Station House Officer (SHO) did not promptly address the complaint.

Acting Chairperson K Baiju Nath has directed the city police Commissioner to investigate the matter and submit a report within 15 days. The Commission will hear the case in June. Meanwhile, a case of attempted murder has been registered against the woman’s husband.

The woman, a native of Ernakulam's Paravur, faced brutal torture from her husband, Rahul, shortly after their marriage on May 5. The domestic violence came to light when her family paid a visit to Rahul's residence on Sunday and noticed bruises on her body. She revealed that Rahul attacked her and even attempted to strangle her with a mobile charging cable.

Following this, the woman's family took her to the police station and filed a complaint against Rahul. She also announced her decision to end her week-long marriage and returned her 'Thali' to Rahul.

Subsequently, the family levelled serious allegations against the Pantheerankavu police, claiming that the officers were reluctant to register a case against Rahul. They argued that the police intentionally omitted attempted murder charges against the accused, despite the woman confirming that he had tried to strangle her.

Meanwhile, the woman’s father has asked for the Circle Inspector handling the case to be replaced and suggested moving the proceedings to Paravur, reported Manorama News.