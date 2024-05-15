Three-member gang hacks man in TVM, vandalises house

Thiruvananthapuram: A three-member gang attacked a man and assaulted a couple late on Tuesday at Vellarada, Kannannoor, here.

The men hacked pastor Arul, a native of Amboori, and assaulted a Consumerfed employee and her husband in public, Manorama News reported.



The gang stole three two-wheelers and money from the victims. Further, they vandalised a house, broke windows, and threatened the owner who tried to stop them. “The police team arrived at 11.30 pm, an hour and a half late after we informed them about the attack. The assailants were drug addicts who had previously been jailed for drug-related and theft cases,” villagers told Manorama News. However, they captured one of the attackers and handed him over to the cops.