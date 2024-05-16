Passengers attack TTEs at Wadakkanchery and Vadakara; accused nabbed

Wadakkanchery: In two separate incidents, passengers assaulted three Travelling Ticket Examiners (TTEs) on trains in the state on Thursday.

While Uttar Pradesh native Manoj Varma and Thiruvananthapuram native Shammi Raja were attacked at Wadakkanchery on Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Express, a woman TTE was assaulted by passenger travelling in the sleeper class with an unreserved ticket on Chennai Express at Vadakara in Kozhikode.

The Railway Protection Force caught Aswin of Kollam and Ashique of Ponnani, who travelled ticketless and attacked the TTEs at Wadakkancherry when they were questioned. They were found hiding in the toilet after jumping out of the train, sources said.

In the other incident, the police have registered a case against the accused Madhusudhanan Nair.



Last month, TTE K Vinod was killed after he was pushed out of a moving train at Thrissur’s Velappaya by a drunk passenger. He was run over by another train which was travelling in the opposite direction. Rajanikanta, a native of Ganjam in Odisha, was picked up from Palakkad. He was travelling without a ticket on a Patna-bound train.

Other recent incidents

A TTE aboard the Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express was assaulted by a passenger around 10 pm on Sunday, May 12. Vikram Kumar Meena, a native of Rajasthan, was attacked when he asked a passenger whether the latter had travelled in a reserved coach without a ticket.

A man begging on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Jan Shatabdi Express attacked TTE Jaison Thomas on April 3 for demanding to see a ticket. The incident happened immediately after the train started moving from Thiruvananthapuram Central station. The accused jumped from the train and escaped after attacking the TTE.