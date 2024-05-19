Organ trafficking racket agent arrested in Kochi airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 19, 2024 09:09 PM IST
Kochi: A youth who is an agent of an organ trafficking racket was arrested at the Kochi airport on Sunday. The accused -- Sabith Nasser of Thrissur -- was apprehended after he touched down at Nedumbassery from Iran via Kuwait.

Police revealed that they accessed critical information regarding organ trafficking from his phone. As per reports, Sabith promises small amounts to people in need of money and takes them abroad.

He first takes them to Kuwait and from there to Iran. The surgery to remove the organs is performed at a hospital in Iran.

