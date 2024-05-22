Malayali family attacked for not giving way to two-wheeler in Bengaluru

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 22, 2024 03:48 PM IST
The traffic jam that occurred following the altercation. Photo: Screengrab from the CCTV footage/ Special arrangement.

Bengaluru: A Malayali family, who were travelling by car near St Patrick's Academy on Sarjapur Road in the city, was allegedly attacked by a two-wheeler rider.
According to the complaint filed by Akhil Sabu, a native of Pazhayannur in Thrissur, the altercation began when Jagdish, a native of Dommasandra, stopped the car and accused him of not giving way.

Jagdish then smashed the car's side window with his helmet, injuring Akhil, his wife, and their three-year-old daughter as the glass shattered. The incident happened last Friday.
Akhil sought treatment at a nearby hospital and subsequently filed a complaint with the Varthur police, with CCTV footage of the incident. Meanwhile, a case has also been registered against Akhil based on a complaint filed by Jagdish, who alleged that the Kerala man had assaulted him.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA