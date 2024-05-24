Youth dies after falling off theatre in Pathanamthitta; foul play suspected

Pathanamthitta: A 21-year-old theatre operator died after slipping and falling from the top of a theatre complex here. The deceased is Bharat Jyothi of Ummannoor. He was working at Trinity Theatre in Pathanamthitta.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Friday. There are allegations of foul play surrounding Bharat's death.

A confrontation had taken place at the theatre last night. It is said that the accident followed this altercation. However, the police said that he slipped and fell while on his way to use the restroom.