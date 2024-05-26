Cop misbehaves with woman officer at Thrissur police academy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 26, 2024 04:07 PM IST
Illustration: Manorama

Thrissur: A complaint has been registered against an Armed Police Inspector who misbehaved with a woman officer at the Police Academy in Ramavarmapuram here. The incident happened on May 17.

According to the complainant, the inspector summoned her to his office on the pretext of printing some documents. Once she reached his office, the inspector touched her inappropriately. However, she managed to escape him and left the office immediately. The complaint also stated that the inspector similarly misbehaved with the officer two days later.

Police had forwarded the complaint to the director of the academy and the internal investigation committee, in its probe, found the allegation to be true. Further action will be taken after submitting the inquiry report.

