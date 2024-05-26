Organ trafficking: Kannur tribal woman alleges husband, agent forcing her to sell kidney

Kannur: A tribal woman from Nidumpoil near Peravoor has approached the police against her husband and an agent alleging that they were forcing her to sell her kidney for Rs 9 lakh. They also allegedly demanded a commission of Rs 3 lakh from her.

"My three children and I have been living in constant fear for the past one and a half years as the organ trafficking mafia continues to haunt us," said the woman, who preferred anonymity.

Despite repeatedly approaching the police, she claimed her complaints have not been taken seriously. The woman also named the agent, Benni a native of Perumthotty in Kannur, who had allegedly sold his kidney earlier and facilitated the 'donation' of her husband's kidney in 2014.

"My husband has been pressuring me to sell my kidney for the past one and a half years. I underwent many tests during that time, unable to defend myself as they threatened to kill me if I didn't cooperate. Recently, they called me to Kochi, claiming my husband was in serious condition. It was a trap to take my organ forcibly, as Benni told me they had scheduled my surgery for the next day. I managed to escape with the help of a friend from my locality, whom I confided in before the trip,” said the woman.

“I filed a complaint with the Kochi police immediately after the incident. Even after seeking police protection, my husband came home drunk and beat me. Out of fear, I had even spent nights hiding with my children in the forest," she added.

According to the woman, her husband suffers multiple health issues following his own kidney donation. She also believes that many others have fallen victim to this organ trafficking mafia.

"I filed the complaint on May 15 in Ernakulam and later with the Kannur Range DIG, Pariyaram DySP, and at the Kelakam police station. However, I haven't received the response one expects in such serious crimes," said the woman.

But Peravoor DySP Ashraf Thengalakkandiyil said the police have taken action on her complaint. “We have recorded the woman’s statement on Saturday morning and an investigation has been initiated on her complaint,” he said.