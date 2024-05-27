DySP, 3 policemen caught feasting with goons by Angamaly cops; 2 suspended

Kochi: Angamaly police found themselves entangled in an awkward situation on Monday during a crackdown on criminal gangs as part of Operation AAG (Action Against Goons). The cops led by the Angamaly Sub-Inspector found their superior, the Angamaly Crime Branch DySP MG Sabu and three other policemen accepting hospitality of a local gang leader at his house during the raid. Two officials were suspended by the district police chief following the incident. The suspended officials include the DySP's driver and an official from the AR camp.



The incident unfolded as part of the ongoing 'Operation AAG,' aimed at curbing gang activities across the state. The DySP and others had arrived at the residence of notorious goon Thammanam Faisal after visiting Gudalur. The SI and team arrived at the location while the DySp and others were receiving Faisal's hospitality. Caught off guard by the sudden arrival of law enforcement, the DySP sought refuge in the washroom.

The raid came amidst heightened surveillance on gang leaders, including Faisal, as part of the broader 'Operation AAG' initiative. The police received intelligence suggesting the arrival of unidentified individuals at Faisal's residence, prompting swift action.

Upon learning of the police officers' unexpected visit to the gang leader's house, Angamaly police swiftly escalated the matter to higher authorities. The incident was promptly reported to the rural Superintendent of Police (SP) and the range Inspector General (IG). Following an investigation and the recording of statements from the involved officers, a comprehensive report will be submitted to the Director General of Police (DGP).

Faisal has denied offering hospitality to the DySP or any other policemen. "Only a few of my friends were at my house. I do not know the DySP personally," he told Manorama News.

Thammanam Faisal, also known as George, is one of the first criminals slapped with KAAPA (Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act) in the State. Starting from his hometown of Thammanam, Ernakulam, Faisal earned his notorious reputation after relocating to Puliyam, Angamaly. Despite his criminal past, Faisal has recently claimed to have distanced himself from gang-related activities, focusing instead on managing family businesses, including tippers and garbage trucks. However, recent incidents, such as the 2021 abduction and assault of a rival gang member named Johnny Anthony, have kept Faisal in the spotlight.