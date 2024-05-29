666 families shifted to relief camps across Kerala due to heavy rain

Following heavy rains and flood-like situations in various parts of the state, 34 relief camps have been opened across Kerala. So far, 666 affected families comprising 2,054 individuals including children, have been shifted.

On May 28 alone, the last date for which data is available, 50 houses have been partially damaged. There were two deaths, both in Thiruvananthapuram, on May 28. However, on May 29, no deaths have been reported.

The most number of affected who have been moved to relief camps are in Kollam (877), Alappuzha (752), Kottayam (332), Ernakulam (58) and Thiruvananthapuram (35). The relief camps in Kollam have the highest number of children, 184, followed by Alappuzha (107) and Kottayam (81).

Indian Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that conditions were favourable for the onset of monsoon within 24 hours. It has also predicted "very heavy rainfall" over Kerala during the next 24 hours.

The IMD bulletin warned of "heavy rainfall" (7-11 cms) in 11 districts on May 30: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode. Yellow alert, the lowest form of warning, has been sounded for these districts. No rain has been predicted for Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad on May 30. The yellow alert also suggests a lowering of the danger level; most of these districts were in the ‘orange alert’ category on May 29.

Though no deaths were reported on May 29, there were 24 'natural disaster '-related deaths in Kerala in the last two months, since April 1. (Deaths as a result of wild animal attacks have also been included in this.) The most number of deaths were from drowning: nine. Lightning has caused six deaths. Sunstroke had claimed three in the last two months, two in Palakkad and one in Kozhikode during the height of summer in April. Deaths have also happened as a result of wall collapse (one), tree fall (two), and attacks by wild animals (two).

Thrikakkara temple wall collapses

In Ernakulam, city roads and the low-lying suburbs were submerged for the second consecutive day due to incessant pre-monsoon rain.

Kalamassery area continued to be battered by torrential rain. Flood-like situation has caused a crisis at Mooleppadam in Kalamassery municipality. People had to be evacuated to safety with rainwater inundated several houses in the area. The evacuated people have been shifted to a relief camp set up at a school in Kalamassery. The Fire and Rescue Services evacuated the people using rubber boats.

In the city, Edappally, Palarivattom and MG Road were inundated. The Thrikkakara area witnessed severe waterlogging. The road from Thrikkakara to Edappally was submerged while the road from Vallathol Junction near Kakkanad to Kangarappady also witnessed a similar situation.

An outer wall of the Thrikkakara Vamana Moorthy temple collapsed in the incessant rain and water gushed onto the temple premises. Haritha Nagar, a residential colony near Thrikkakara temple, witnessed severe waterlogging on the second day also. Residents said the colony was spared even during the 2018 floods.

Delays in urban flood mitigation efforts, including the much-hyped Operation Breakthrough, unscientific construction and maintenance of drainages and failure in pre-monsoon preparations are cited by many, including political activists and experts, as the reasons for the crisis in the city.