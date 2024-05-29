Kozhikode/ Delhi: A Malayali cop in Delhi Police died after experiencing uneasiness following a training session at the police training school in Delhi's Wazirabad. The deceased is Assistant Sub Inspector Binesh (50) from Vadakara in Kozhikode. He was settled at Uthamnagar in Delhi along with his family.

Binesh who was attending a training session for promotion reportedly complained of chest pain on Tuesday. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute Hospital in Delhi. At present, his body is taken for autopsy at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

A relative of Binesh told Manorama News that he was undergoing training for 48 days. He died on Tuesday around 9.45 pm, the relative said.

Authorities with the Delhi police training school, Wazirabad said that physical drill was excluded for course related to promotion owing to extreme heat conditions. '' Although the training manual mandates physical drill, it was excluded for promotion courses considering the severe heat. Many of the candidates attending the promotion courses are aged above 45. We have given clear instructions to avoid physical drill. Yoga is done as part of the training and outdoor activity. In Bineesh's case, his confirmation for head constable post was pending and he joined the training which is for a period of six weeks. He was alright during the training held on Tuesday. After training he commuted to his residence where he developed uneasiness. Initially he went to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to a speciality hospital where he died of cardiac arrest,'' said a senior official with Wazirabad training school.



Manorama News reported that four other cops were also hospitalised after complaining of health issues.