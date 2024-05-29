Woman gives birth on KSRTC bus in Thrissur

Thrissur: In a surprising turn of events, a woman gave birth to a child on a KSRTC bus in Peramangalam on Wednesday. The 37-year-old woman, hailing from Thirunavaya in Malappuram, was en route to the hospital when the unexpected incident occurred, Manorama News reported.



The bus was travelling from Angamaly to Thottilpalam. The KSRTC driver quickly altered the vehicle's course to head towards Amala Hospital in Thrissur upon realising the woman was experiencing labour pains. The proactive driver also notified the hospital authorities in advance about the situation.

Upon the bus's arrival at Amala Hospital, a doctor and nurse boarded the vehicle and facilitated the delivery inside. Given the advanced stage of labor, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl shortly after. Both the mother and child are reported to be in good health.