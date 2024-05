Bengaluru: A 20-year-old Malayali student fell to death from the third floor of a building where she was staying as a paying guest in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Lisna, of Mananthavady in Wayanad, was the final year BBA student of the Malabar Institute and was in Bengaluru as part of the internship. She came to the city a month ago. Though she was rushed to the Victoria Hospital from the Hoskote house, she succumbed at night on Tuesday.