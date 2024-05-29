CMRL-Exalogic deal: T Veena, Suneesh operated Abu Dhabi bank account, says Shone George

Kochi: Advocate Shone George, one of the complainants in the money transfer case involving CMRL and Exalogic, has revealed crucial details on the case. During a press conference, Shone stated that a substantial amount from the CMRL-Exalogic deal, currently under investigation, was deposited into a bank account in Abu Dhabi.

The funds were transferred to an account under the name of Exalogic Consulting, located in Media City, UAE. According to information received, this account was operated by T Veena and M Suneesh from 2016 to 2019. Shone further disclosed that a significant sum of money was subsequently transferred to various accounts in the United States. This information was provided to the ED Special Director in Chennai on April 19. Shone clarified that this information, obtained from another source, is being submitted to the authorities as it is believed to be beneficial for the investigation.

Reports have surfaced indicating that Rs 3 crore each were deposited into accounts in Abu Dhabi from two foreign companies. Additionally, investigating agencies have uncovered a trail of funds flowing from numerous companies into this account, with subsequent transfers to various accounts in countries including the US.