Kerala rains: Yellow alert in 5 districts today, landslide along Thodupuzha highway

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is expected to receive widespread rainfall for the next 7 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned. It has forecast heavy rainfall with gusty wind reaching up to 40 kmph in central Kerala as a cyclonic circulation has formed in the southeast Arabian Sea. A yellow alert has been declared in the five districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

As four shutters of Malankara dam were lifted 2 metres each on Saturday, people living on the banks of Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha rivers have been asked to exercise caution. The water levels at Meenachil and Manimala rivers have gone up following the incessant rains on Friday night. People along the banks of these rivers are also advised to be careful. Two relief camps were opened at Velliyamattom.

Strong westerly winds would prevail along the Kerala coast and there is a possibility that the sea will be rough near shore along the coast till 23.30 hours on June 1 due to the effect of high period swell waves, having heights of 0.5-2.3 m. Fishing is banned along the southern coast and Lakshadweep region. However, the IMD has not issued a fishing ban along the Karnataka coast.

Night travel ban in Idukki

In light of heavy rainfall, Idukki District Collector Sheeba George has issued an order banning night travel in the entire district. The decision comes in the wake of waterlogging and heavy downpours experienced in Idukki on Friday. The Collector has urged the public to exercise extreme caution and avoid unnecessary travel at night.

A landslide occurred on the state highway in Pulianmala, Thodupuzha, disrupting traffic on the Thodupuzha-Kattapana route. The debris from the landslide fell on top of two cars at Naadukaani, along the Thodupuzha-Pulianmala state highway. While one car was partially buried, the other was completely submerged. Pala resident Boney and his family were in one of the cars. Upon spotting the landslide, Boney halted the car and the family swiftly evacuated, averting a potential disaster.

Traffic also came to a halt between Kuruthikalam and Poochpra in Idukki on Friday evening due to landslides. Numerous houses were flooded following the torrents, posing a significant threat to the residents.

In addition, electricity poles were damaged at various locations, adding to the peril. Both the Palam City bridge and the bridge along the Pannimattam Velliyamattom route in Idukki were submerged, prompting the relocation of local inhabitants to temporary shelters. Two relief centers have been set up to accommodate those affected.

In Moolamattom, a young woman, Anujamol (33), narrowly escaped when a landslide struck her house in Karipalangad. With her leg trapped inside the house, she was eventually rescued by the fire brigade.

Though heavy rains flooded nine houses in Moolamattom Thazhvaram Colony, no casualties were reported. The overflow of the Nachar and Poriyathu streams led to flooding in the residences of Kalarikal Ramesh, Kalarikal Soman, Girija Somi, Kandathil Jose, Israel Jose, Thurutel Manoj, and Mini Manoj. As the rainfall subsided, water receded from the affected houses. A tree obstructing the bridge in Thazhvaram Colony continues to pose a hazard.

In Thommankuthu, the Velloorpuzha River overflowed, the chappath here, halting traffic along the route. The surge in the river's water level is believed to stem from landslides in the forested area of Veloor.



In the Kozhikode's Devarupara, four individuals found themselves trapped after water engulfed Narayanan's house from both sides. They were rescued via a makeshift wooden bridge under the supervision of panchayat member Somi.

