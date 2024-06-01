Intense rainfall causes flooding in Thrissur, normal life disrupted

Thrissur: Heavy showers pounded Thrissur causing flooding in various parts of the city on Saturday. The areas near North Stand, Swaraj Round, Kokkala, and Punkunnam were heavily affected, making daily life difficult for residents. Numerous vehicles, including cars and bikes parked near the North Stand, were submerged in water. Ashwini Hospital in Thrissur was also flooded. It was the third time in two weeks that the hospital has experienced water logging.

The City Post Office near Vadakkechira in Thrissur was also flooded for the second time in a week, disrupting office operations. The Thrissur-Kunnamkulam road faced traffic congestion, with similar conditions reported on Shankarayya Road, Poothole, and Kokkala.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms, which started around 8 am, showed signs of easing after two hours but continued intermittently. Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese blamed the Public Works Department for the persistent flooding, citing the lack of construction and maintenance of drainage systems as the primary cause.



Continuous waterlogging has caused water to enter shops, affecting traders. Shop owners report that, in addition to damages, their businesses are also being impacted due to the lack of sales.

Thrissur city has been facing severe waterlogging due to the rain for the past two weeks. The failure to carry out clearing of drains within the corporation limits led to waterlogging, sparking public protests. Following this, the District Collector summoned the Corporation Secretary for an explanation. Although the corporation swiftly undertook cleaning work afterwards, the waterlogging issue in the city has not yet been resolved.