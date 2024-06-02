Malayali teen dies in car crash in Philadelphia

Philadelphia: In a tragic incident, a Malayali teen was killed in the US in a hit-and-run case at Holmesburg here, local media reported.

Shibin Sony (17), son of Zacharia from Kerala, suffered fatal wounds in the crash involving two cars that left five other people injured. The condition of two is critical, police said.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Shibin, a student at Northeast High School, was killed while he was out with friends to watch a movie. Shibin was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police reports, a speeding SUV rammed into the car in which Shibin and his friends were travelling in the opposite direction. It then then collided with another car and a utility pole.