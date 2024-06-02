ManoramaNews-VMR Exit Polls: Adoor Prakash to continue in Attingal; BJP gains in vote share

Attingal: Sitting MP Adoor Prakash is expected to win in Attingal as per the Manorama News-VMR exit poll. Though there is a slight decrease in the votes received compared to the last election, he expected to retain the seat.

The presence of Union Minister V Muraleedharan helped the BJP's vote share, while CPM's votes decreased despite the fielding party District Secretary and Varkala MLA V Joy.

As per the survey, 37.48 per cent of those who participated in the exit poll voted for Adoor Prakash. Joy got 30.94 per cent votes and BJP's Muralidharan got 28.73 per cent votes. The difference in cotes between UDF and LDF is 6.54 per cent. But the difference between LDF and NDA has narrowed considerably to 2.21 per cent.

As per the exit poll, LDF could see a 3.12 per cent decline in votes, while UDF's votes could dip by 0.39 per cent. But votes polled for BJP is likely to increase by 4.08 per cent.

In the last election, the UDF's vote share was 37.87 per cent, while it was 34.07 per cent for LDF. BJP got 24.66 per cent votes.

Adoor Prakash, who contested for the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2019, defeated senior CPM leader A Sampath by 38,247 votes. While the UDF candidate got 3,80,995 votes, Sampath got 3,42,748 votes, and Shobha Surendran of the BJP received 2,48,081 votes.