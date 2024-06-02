ManoramaNews-VMR Exit Polls: Hibi to retain Ernakulam despite dip in vote share

Ernakulam: ManoramaNews-VMR exit poll has predicted a win for Hibi Eden in Ernakulam, even though the survey showed a slight decrease in the votes polled compared to 2019.

While Hibi is expected to win a second term, compared to 2019, he would get 14.04 per cent less votes. The LDF will also see a 3.07 per cent decline in votes polled, while the NDA will increase its tally by 7.99 per cent.

According to the survey, 36.74 per cent of those who participated in the exit poll voted for Hibi. LDF's KJ Shine got 30.22 per cent votes. BJP leader KS Radhakrishnan secured 22.23 per cent votes.

As per the exit polls, the UDF's vote percentage has fallen sharply by 14.04 per cent compared to 2019. While the LDF vote decreased by 3.07 per cent, the BJP vote increased by 7.99 per cent.