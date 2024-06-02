ManoramaNews-VMR Exit Polls: IUML holds sway over Malappuram, but LDF increases vote share

Malappuram: The United Democratic Front’s (UDF) vote share will dip in the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat, as per the estimates of the ManoramaNews-VMR exit polls. The IUML which effected a candidate swap in Malappuram and Ponnani seats, will see a 4.4 per cent dip in its vote share.

The IUML candidate E T Mohammed Basheer is expected to win comfortably despite this, as the party still gets 52.56 per cent votes. LDF’s young leader V Waseef polled 39.69 per cent votes, which means the UDF romps home with a percentage margin of 12.87.

Former Calicut University VC Abdul Salaam of the BJP could garner only 6.85 per cent votes, a dip of 1.1 per cent. The LDF’s vote share has seen a significant increase of 7.89 per cent.

In 2019, IUML stalwart P K Kunhalikutty retained the LS seat by a huge margin of 2,60,153 votes. Kunhalikutty garnered 5,80,873 votes against V P Sanu of the CPM, who had 3,29,720 votes in his kitty. Unnikrishnan of the BJP got 82, 332 votes. The SDPI, which got 19,106 votes in 2019, is not in the fray this time.