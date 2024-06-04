Wayanad LS Election Results: Rahul Gandhi ensures victory in Wayanad; lead crosses 1.2 lakh

Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi has ensured his victory from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, a UDF bastion, with his vote share crossing the one lakh mark, leaving his CPI and BJP counterparts way behind.

According to Election Commission data, Rahul Gandhi is ahead of both Annie Raja and K Surendran by over 1,20,000 votes. He is ahead in Raebareli as well.

The ManoramaNews-VMR exit polls have indicated that the former Congress president’s vote share will shrink alarmingly by nearly 14 per cent. This corresponds with a surge in the LDF vote share.

Rahul Gandhi is poised to garner 50.99 per cent of votes from the constituency. Annie Raja is slated to get 35.48 per cent votes and K Surendran will garner 10.65 per cent votes, as per exit poll projections.

With a significant share of minority votes, the constituency has always been a safe citadel of the Congress-led United Democratic Front.

Annie Raja, the CPI candidate had given a tough fight for Rahul Gandhi with an aggressive campaign at the grassroots, adding vigour to the combat which was otherwise termed a friendly match.

In 2019, Rahul Gandhi, who received a shock defeat in Amethi Constituency by BJP candidate Smrithi Irani, had won by a massive margin of 4,31,770 votes in the Wayanad constituency. The polls also resulted in Wayand getting national media attention. Rahul bagged 7,06, 367 votes while his main rival PP Suneer of the CPI managed to get 2,74,597 votes. BDJS president Thushar Vellapally, who contested as the NDA candidate, came a distant third with 78,816 votes

