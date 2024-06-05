Samastha softens stance, seeks harmony with IUML after Mushawara meeting

Malappuram: The E K faction of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama (Samastha) has hinted at a harmonious existence with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) after months of rift between the two organisations. Samastha President Jifri Muthukoya Thangal has urged followers to maintain harmony within the community. He made these remarks while speaking to the media following the Mushawara meeting in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

It has been learned that the Mushawara meeting resolved issues between Samastha and IUML. "The misleading messages spreading through social media platforms should be stopped. Every follower of the organisation should abstain from activities that affect harmony within the community," Jifri Thangal said.

The relationship between Samastha and IUML deteriorated during the Lok Sabha election. Samastha did not openly direct its followers to vote for the UDF, and some of its leaders allegedly created confusion among followers, by hinting to support the LDF. In response, the IUML boycotted the inauguration of the Gulf edition of Suprabhatham Daily, the mouthpiece of Samastha.

Mushawara member Bahavudheen Nadvi criticised the newspaper for leaning towards the CPM and boycotted the inauguration.

The pro-CPM leader in Samastha, Ummer Faizy Mukkam, has also softened his stance against the IUML and denied campaigning for the CPM. Ummer Faizy is considered a stringent critic of the IUML within Samastha.

The shift in the stance of Samastha's rivals would ease pressure on the IUML as they prepare for the upcoming local body and assembly elections.

The IUML managed to win by a considerable margin in their two seats, despite speculations that a section of Samastha would vote for the CPM. The significant success of Samastha and the fair performance of the Congress-led INDIA bloc are seen as the reasons behind Samastha's softened stance.