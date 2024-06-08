Southwest monsoon: IMD sounds orange alert for 5 districts in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday sounded an orange alert for the Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts as the state continues to receive rain with the onset of southwest monsoon. The weather agency also issued a yellow alert for eight districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. As heavy rains pose potential hazards, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has advised people to be vigilant.

Meanwhile, the shutters of Aruvikkara Dam in Thiruvananthapuram were raised by 25 cm on Saturday morning, district authorities said. The shutters may be raised further in the coming hours and those living in the area should exercise caution, they added.

(With PTI inputs)