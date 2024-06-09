'Drishyam' actor Koottickal Jayachandran booked for sexually assaulting minor girl

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 09, 2024 06:00 PM IST Updated: June 09, 2024 06:29 PM IST
Koottickal Jayachandran. Photo: Instagram/koottickaljayachandran

Kozhikode: Kasaba police here on Sunday registered a case against Malayalam actor and mimicry artist Kootickal Jayachandran for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl. Police slapped charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act against him after receiving a complaint from the minor's mother.
In the complaint, the mother alleged that the accused sexually abused her daughter by taking advantage of a dispute within the family. Police visited the child at her residence and recorded her statement as directed by the District Child Protection Unit.

Apart from the super hit movie 'Drishyam', Jayachandran from Kottayam has acted in some popular films including 'Chanthupottu', 'My Boss', 'Memories', 'Naradhan' and 'Pathonpatham Noottandu'.

