Woman who assaulted son files complaint against partner's multiple relationships

Alappuzha: A woman, accused of assaulting her one-and-a-half-year-old son, has filed a police complaint against the child's father.

Anisha (32), a resident of Kuttemperoor, lodged a complaint with Mannar Police, alleging that the child's father, Najumudeen, a native of Pangode in Thiruvananthapuram, sexually abused under guise of marriage.

Anisha was arrested two days ago for beating her son brutally. She had been divorced twice before and was living with Najumudeen since April 2022. Friction between th partners started when Anisha discovered that Najumudeen had married twice before.

According to the police, Najumudeen married a third time when Anisha was pregnant. When she found this out, she returned to her house in Mannar in 2023 with her toddler and now resides with her father Ismail. Anisha told the police that Najumudeen concealed information about his other marriages.

She was released on station bail in the child abuse case. Police handed over the child and Anisha's son from her first marriage to the District Child Welfare Committee.