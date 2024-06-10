Youth beaten to death by friends in Thrissur, 3 held

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 10, 2024 10:27 AM IST
Photo: Special arrangement.

Thrissur: A young man died here in Kunnanmkulam after sustaining serious head injuries allegedly during a drunken altercation with his friends.
The deceased Vishnu, 26, of Cheruvathani, was assaulted by his friends at 8.30 pm on Sunday, police said.  

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends, doctors found out that Vishnu had died hours earlier. His friends claimed he was injured in a two-wheeler accident, but refused to notify the police. When the doctor suggested calling the cops, they created a ruckus at the hospital.

On being alerted, Kunnamkulam police arrived at the scene and detained Sreeshanth, Shijith and Vishnu.

RELATED ARTICLES

During questioning, it was revealed that Vishnu was murdered by the accused. CCTV footage showing the assault also confirmed the same. Police said the interrogation was underway and the accused would be arrested on Monday, said cops.

The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA