Kerala rain: IMD sounds orange alert in Kannur, Kasaragod; yellow alert in 7 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: As several parts of Kerala continue to receive heavy rain due to the cyclonic circulation over Marathwada, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

The weather body also issued a yellow alert for seven districts: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Widespread rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely in the state on Tuesday. Fishing has also been banned. According to the National Center for Oceanographic Studies, there is a possibility of the ‘Kalla Kadal phenomenon’ and high waves on the Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts until 11:30 pm on Wednesday.